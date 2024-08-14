Delhi Metro Sets Record With 72.38 Lakh Daily Passenger Journeys

The Delhi Metro recorded its highest-ever daily passenger count on Wednesday, reaching 72.38 lakh, according to officials.

In a post on X on Wednesday, the urban transit authority announced that this new figure surpasses the previous record set in February of this year.

On Aug. 13, a total of 72,38,271 passengers traveled on the Delhi Metro. Previously, daily passenger counts were 71.09 lakh on Feb. 13, 71.07 lakh on Aug. 12, 71.04 lakh on Sept. 4, 2023, and 70.88 lakh on Feb. 12.