Delhi Metro Sets Record With 72.38 Lakh Daily Passenger Journeys
In a post on X on Wednesday, the urban transit authority announced that this new figure surpasses the previous record set in February of this year.

14 Aug 2024, 11:26 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p> The Delhi Metro.&nbsp;(Photo: iStock)</p></div>
The Delhi Metro. (Photo: iStock)

The Delhi Metro recorded its highest-ever daily passenger count on Wednesday, reaching 72.38 lakh, according to officials.

On Aug. 13, a total of 72,38,271 passengers traveled on the Delhi Metro. Previously, daily passenger counts were 71.09 lakh on Feb. 13, 71.07 lakh on Aug. 12, 71.04 lakh on Sept. 4, 2023, and 70.88 lakh on Feb. 12.

Journey or line utilization reflects the number of corridors passengers use to reach their destinations.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's current network span is nearly 393 km with 2888 stations (including the Noida-Greater Noida Metro Corridor and Rapid Metro, Gurugram).

"The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has recorded its highest-ever passenger journeys on Tuesday (August 13) with 72.38 lakh passenger journeys being performed across the network," the DMRC said in its post on social media platform X.

(With Inputs From PTI)

