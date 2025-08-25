Delhi Metro Fares Hiked After 8 Years, Effective From Aug. 25: Check New Rates

Business NewsNationalDelhi Metro Fares Hiked After 8 Years, Effective From Aug. 25: Check New Rates
Before this revision, Delhi Metro fares ranged from a minimum of Rs 10 to a maximum of Rs 60.

25 Aug 2025, 10:11 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
Delhi Metro Fare Hike
(Photo Source: X/@OfficialDMRC)
Commuters in the national capital will have to shell out more for metro travel from today (Aug. 25), as the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced a revision in ticket prices across all routes. The change marks the first increase in fares since 2017.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Aug. 24, the DMRC wrote, "This is to confirm that Delhi Metro fares will be revisedv with effect from tomorrow, i.e., 25th August 2025."

The operator added that the revision would be modest, saying, "The revision will be nominal, with fares increasing by Rs 1 to Rs 4. The fares on the Airport Line will increase by up to Rs 5."

Delhi Metro New Fare Structure

In another post on X, the DMRC also shared the fare chart. It also stated that the increase was minimal, ranging from Rs 1 to Rs 4 depending on the distance of travel. The updated fare chart introduced higher charges for regular weekday travel.

Complete Breakdown Of The New Fares By Distance:

0 to 2 km

Fare: Rs 11 (all days)

2 to 5 km

Fare: Rs 21 (Monday to Saturday)
Fare: Rs 11 (Sundays and national holidays)

5 to 12 km

Fare: Rs 32 (Monday to Saturday)
Fare: Rs 21 (Sundays and national holidays)

12 to 21 km

Fare: Rs 43 (Monday to Saturday)
Fare: Rs 32 (Sundays and national holidays)

21 to 32 km

Fare: Rs 54 (Monday to Saturday)
Fare: Rs 43 (Sundays and national holidays)

More than 32 km

Fare: Rs 64 (Monday to Saturday)
Fare: Rs 54 (Sundays and national holidays)

First Hike Since 2017

Before this revision, Metro fares ranged from a minimum of Rs 10 to a maximum of Rs 60. The last hike was implemented eight years ago following the recommendations of the fourth Fare Fixation Committee.

