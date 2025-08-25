Delhi Metro Fares Hiked After 8 Years, Effective From Aug. 25: Check New Rates

Commuters in the national capital will have to shell out more for metro travel from today (Aug. 25), as the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced a revision in ticket prices across all routes. The change marks the first increase in fares since 2017.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Aug. 24, the DMRC wrote, "This is to confirm that Delhi Metro fares will be revisedv with effect from tomorrow, i.e., 25th August 2025."

The operator added that the revision would be modest, saying, "The revision will be nominal, with fares increasing by Rs 1 to Rs 4. The fares on the Airport Line will increase by up to Rs 5."