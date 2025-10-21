Delhi Records Worst Post-Diwali Air Quality In Four Years; Government Blames Stubble Burning In Punjab

Delhi recorded its worst post-Diwali air quality in the last four years on Tuesday, with pollution levels spiking sharply the previous night as PM2.5 concentrations peaked at 675, while the BJP government attributed it to stubble burning in the AAP-ruled Punjab rather than firecrackers.

Delhi found itself enveloped in a thick grey haze and its air quality entered the 'red zone' a day after Diwali, which saw cracker-bursting well beyond the two-hour limit (8 pm to 10 pm) set by the Supreme Court.