Delhi High Court Quashes Centre's 1987 Eviction Notice To Express Newspapers

Justice Prathiba M Singh, while dealing with the lawsuits by both the central government and Express Newspapers Ltd.— filed over three decades ago, said the action of the authorities was an attempt to "muzzle Express Newspapers and dry up its source of income".

The court nonetheless directed Express Newspapers to pay around Rs 64 crore to the Centre as payment towards “conversion charges”, “ground rent” and “additional ground rent” in relation to the building.