Delhi HC Sets Aside CIC Order On PM Modi's DU Degree Disclosure

The Delhi High Court has set aside a Central Information Commission order that had directed Delhi University to disclose records related to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bachelor's degree. Justice Sachin Datta pronounced the order, with a detailed judgment awaited.

DU had challenged a CIC directive, issued in 2016, which allowed inspection of records of students who passed the BA programme in 1978 — the year PM Modi is stated to have cleared the examination. The high court had stayed the order in 2017.

Appearing for DU, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued that the CIC's order was liable to be set aside. He said the varsity had "no objection" to showing the degree to the court but opposed making the record available to outsiders.