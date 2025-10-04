Delhi Government To Install Solar Panels On 1,000 Buildings To Generate 55 MW Green Energy: Officials

The Delhi government plans to install solar panels on around 1,000 buildings to generate 55 megawatt (MW) green energy, officials said on Friday. The solar panels will be installed on hundreds of schools, over 40 fire stations, 24 Delhi Jal Board offices and more than 70 buildings of Municipal Corporation of Delhi in the coming months, they said.

The move will save more than Rs 50 crore annually in electricity bill and reduce carbon emissions by 46,000 tonnes of carbon di oxide, they said. The Delhi government has made it mandatory to install rooftop solar plants on its buildings with an area of more than 500 square metres. Out of the 3,880 such identified government buildings, more than 1,200 have already been installed with rooftop plants, officials said.

Last month, at an event in northwest Delhi's Rithala, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had launched a project to generate 55 MW electricity through the installation of rooftop solar plants on 1,000 government buildings.

Inaugurating a 25 KW solar plant at the sewage treatment plant in Rithala, she had said, 'This work will be completed by January next year. Work to solarise government buildings will start in the coming days.'