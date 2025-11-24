Delhi Government, Private Offices Asked To Allow 50% Staff WFH As Air Pollution Worsens

This enforcement is part of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to reduce emissions and vehicular movement (Image source: Unsplash)
In a move to combat air pollution, the Delhi government has mandated that all government and private offices must operate at a maximum of 50% physical attendance, with the remaining staff required to work from home (WFH).
This enforcement is part of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to reduce emissions and vehicular movement as air quality deteriorates significantly during the winter months.