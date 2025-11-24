Business NewsNationalDelhi Government, Private Offices Asked To Allow 50% Staff WFH As Air Pollution Worsens
Delhi Government, Private Offices Asked To Allow 50% Staff WFH As Air Pollution Worsens

This enforcement is part of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to reduce emissions and vehicular movement

24 Nov 2025, 08:23 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
This enforcement is part of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to reduce emissions and vehicular movement
This enforcement is part of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to reduce emissions and vehicular movement (Image source: Unsplash)
In a move to combat air pollution, the Delhi government has mandated that all government and private offices must operate at a maximum of 50% physical attendance, with the remaining staff required to work from home (WFH).

This enforcement is part of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to reduce emissions and vehicular movement as air quality deteriorates significantly during the winter months.

(This is a devoloping story)

