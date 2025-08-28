Delhi Government Plans 'WhatsApp Governance' To Offer Marriage Certificates, Licences Online

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Delhi government is planning to launch an initiative, called 'WhatsApp governance', aimed at providing residents with online access to a range of services. From a marriage certificate to a driver’s licence, the residents will have the option to request these services via the Meta-owned platform, according to an Indian Express report.

"Through this service, citizens of Delhi can avail multi-departmental services from the convenience of their WhatsApp account, without the need for additional applications or physical visits to government offices," a senior official told The Indian Express.

Following the implementation of the initiative, the residents of the national capital will be able to apply for services, verify documents and download certificates from the comfort of their homes.

This follows after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had launched a similar 'doorstep' delivery scheme, offering over 30 such services. However, it’s been inactive for over a year and may soon be officially discontinued.

"For the past year, people have struggled with long queues and touts just to get basic certificates. To ease this, the government is working to launch the ‘WhatsApp Governance’ initiative," the report cited an official as saying.