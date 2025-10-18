Delhi Government Liquor Outlets Asked To Issue Online Delivery Challans To Wholesalers

The manual signing of the challan is a time-consuming process against the government's stated objective of ease of doing business, which also leads to undue delay of payment of excise duty, it said.

Under the existing excise policy, four corporations of the Delhi government -- Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC), Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited (DSCSC), and Delhi Consumer's Cooperative Wholesale Store (DCCWS) -- run over 700 retail liquor vends in the city.