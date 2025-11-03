Delhi Government Launches Pink Saheli Smart Card For Free Bus Rides: All You Need To Know
The ‘Pink Saheli Smart Card’ scheme is aimed at providing free travel to women and transgender passengers across Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses.
The Delhi government has introduced the ‘Pink Saheli Smart Card’ to offer free and easy travel for women and transgender passengers across all Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster-operated buses.
Under this new programme, women and transgender individuals aged 12 and above can now travel free of cost throughout the national capital.
“Delhi government has launched 'Pink Saheli Smart Card' for women and transgenders. Now daughters, sisters and mothers above 12 years of age will be able to travel free and easily in DTC and cluster buses,” Delhi Chief Minister (CM) Rekha Gupta posted on X.
à¤¦à¤¿à¤²à¥à¤²à¥ à¤¸à¤°à¤à¤¾à¤° à¤¨à¥ à¤®à¤¹à¤¿à¤²à¤¾à¤à¤ à¤à¤° à¤à¥à¤°à¤¾à¤à¤¸à¤à¥à¤à¤¡à¤°à¥à¤¸ à¤à¥ à¤²à¤¿à¤ âà¤ªà¤¿à¤à¤ à¤¸à¤¹à¥à¤²à¥ à¤¸à¥à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤ à¤à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¡â à¤à¥ à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥à¤à¤¤ à¤à¥ à¤¹à¥à¥¤— Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) November 2, 2025
à¤ à¤¬ 12 à¤µà¤°à¥à¤· à¤¸à¥ à¤ à¤§à¤¿à¤ à¤à¤¯à¥ à¤à¥ à¤¬à¥à¤à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾à¤, à¤¬à¤¹à¤¨à¥à¤ à¤à¤° à¤®à¤¾à¤¤à¤¾à¤à¤ à¤¡à¥à¤à¥à¤¸à¥ à¤à¤° à¤à¥à¤²à¤¸à¥à¤à¤° à¤¬à¤¸à¥à¤ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤¨à¤¿à¤à¤¶à¥à¤²à¥à¤ à¤à¤° à¤¸à¤¹à¤ à¤¯à¤¾à¤¤à¥à¤°à¤¾ à¤à¤° à¤¸à¤à¥à¤à¤à¥à¥¤
à¤¯à¤¹ à¤ªà¤¹à¤² à¤¦à¤¿à¤²à¥à¤²à¥ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤®à¤¹à¤¿à¤²à¤¾à¤à¤ à¤à¥ à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤¯à¤¾à¤¤à¥à¤°à¤¾ à¤à¥ à¤à¤¸à¤¾à¤¨ à¤¬à¤¨à¤¾à¤¨à¥, à¤¸à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤µà¤à¤¨à¤¿à¤ à¤ªà¤°à¤¿à¤µà¤¹à¤¨ à¤à¥â¦ pic.twitter.com/CdJQAvCr6O
“This initiative is an important step towards making travel easier for women in Delhi, promoting the use of public transport and giving more facilities and respect to women power,” the post added.
As per the government’s announcement, the ‘Pink Saheli Smart Card’ is set to be introduced within the framework of the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) system.
The card will grant access to travel on DTC and Cluster buses, and it can also be recharged or topped up for use on other public transport services.
“To avail of the digital card, applicants must be bona fide residents of Delhi, aged 12 years or above, and possess valid identification proof,” an official statement said.
Earlier, the Delhi Transport Corporation invited banks to participate through an Expression of Interest for providing Smart Cards valid across all public transport networks in the city. The plan also included creating a special Bus Travel Card for women and transgender commuters, aligned with the National Common Mobility Card framework.
An official release stated that the NCMC card would be integrated into the NCMC-enabled Automatic Fare Collection System, utilising PoS or Electronic Ticket Issuing Machine, along with other forms of public transport.
Online applications for the Saheli Card are now available through the Delhi government’s official website and the dedicated Saheli Card portal.
The Saheli Card has been introduced to phase out the old pink paper ticket system, which was often inconvenient and vulnerable to misuse. This digital upgrade will help guarantee that the benefits reach genuine Delhi residents while preventing non-residents from taking undue advantage of the scheme.