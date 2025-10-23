Delhi Gears Up For First-Ever Artificial Rain Via Cloud Seeding On Oct 29 As AQI Worsens Post Diwali

The capital city is all set to wash away its woes with artificial rain through cloud seeding. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Thursday that all preparations for the artificial rain have been made after a successful test conducted in the Burari area of Delhi.

"Preparations have been completed for the first time in Delhi to induce artificial rain through cloud seeding. Today, experts have successfully tested it in the Burari area", she said in a post on social media platform X.

The national capital region has been breathing heavy ever since the Air Quality Index (AQI) deteriorated to crash land in the "very poor" category after Diwali.

The Chief Minister also informed that the Indian Meteorological Department has forecasted possibility of cloud presence on Oct. 28, 29, and 30 and that if conditions are in favor, "Delhi will experience its first artificial rain on Oct. 29."