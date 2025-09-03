Delhi Flood Alert: Yamuna Water Levels Breach Evacuation Mark, City Triggers Response Plan

As torrential rains continue to batter North India, water levels in the Yamuna river in Delhi have breached the evacuation mark for the first time since the devastating floods of 2023.

Water levels near the Old Railway Bridge reached 206.03 metres at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, rising further to 206/16 metres by 6 p.m., as per data shared by Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) Department

This is higher than the 206 metre evacuation threshold set for the Yamuna river.

This is directly linked to discharges from the Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana, which directly impacts Delhi's water levels.

As of 6 p.m. on Tuesday, discharges from the barrage were recorded at 1.42 lakh cusecs, which amounts to filling 1.4 Olympic-sized swimming pools per second.

The rising water levels in Delhi have triggered a Flood Response Plan in India's capital, with Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Parvesh Verma holding a meeting with officials of his department and district magistrates to review flood response plans.