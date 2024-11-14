Delhi Covered In Thick Smog As Air Quality Remains In ‘Severe’ Category, AQI At 432

Delhi residents woke up on Thursday, November 14, to a thick layer of smog blanketing the city for the second consecutive day. The national capital's Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the "severe" category, raising concerns about air pollution levels.

Delhi AQI stood at 432 at 6 a.m. today, according to the real-time data provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). This was higher than the AQI of 429 recorded on Wednesday.

Several areas in the city saw a “severe” AQI early in the morning. According to CPCB data at 6 a.m., the AQI in various parts of Delhi was alarmingly high, with Anand Vihar recording 473, Dwarka 457, IGI Airport (T3) 436, ITO 423, Mundka 461, and RK Puram 457, among others.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is classified as "Good," while an AQI between 51 and 100 is considered "Satisfactory." An AQI ranging from 101 to 200 is labelled as "Moderate," 201 to 300 as "Poor," 301 to 400 as "Very Poor," and 401 to 450 as "Severe." An AQI above 450 is categorised as "Severe-Plus."