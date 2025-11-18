Delhi Courts, CRPF Schools In Dwarka Receive Bomb Threats
A bomb and dog squad were immediately rushed to the spot.
Four district courts, on Tuesday, received bomb threats, triggering a major security alert. According to NDTV, Dwarka, Saket, Patiala House, and Rohini Courts have received a threat.
A bomb and dog squad were immediately rushed to the locations and search has been intensified.
Two CRPF schools in the national capital also received bomb threats via e-mail on Tuesday morning, which were later found to be hoaxes, an official told news agency PTI.
The schools are located in Prashant Vihar and Dwarka, and the bomb threat calls were received around 9 am, the Delhi Fire Services said.
"We checked both the schools thoroughly, and nothing suspicious was found. It was declared a hoax," a senior police officer told PTI.