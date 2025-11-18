Delhi Courts, CRPF Schools In Dwarka Receive Bomb Threats

Two CRPF schools in the national capital also received bomb threats via e-mail on Tuesday morning, which were later found to be hoaxes, an official told news agency PTI.

The schools are located in Prashant Vihar and Dwarka, and the bomb threat calls were received around 9 am, the Delhi Fire Services said.

"We checked both the schools thoroughly, and nothing suspicious was found. It was declared a hoax," a senior police officer told PTI.