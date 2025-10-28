Delhi Conducts Cloud Seeding For Artificial Rains, But Skies Stay Dry

For the first time in more than 50 years, cloud seeding trials were conducted in New Delhi to improve the city's air quality through artificial rain.

The weather department, however, recorded no traces of rainfall in the national capital, with the skies remaining dry. Among the neighbouring regions, minor precipitation in Noida (0.1 mm of rainfall) and Greater Noida (0.2 mm) was recorded, according to a report released by the Delhi government.

The report also claimed that the seeding trials helped in reduction of particulate matter at locations where the exercise was carried out even as conditions were not ideal for it.

The cloud seeding helped bring down particulate matters in the air. "Before cloud seeding, the PM 2.5 level was 221, 230, and 229 in Mayur Vihar, Karol Bagh, and Burari, respectively, which reduced to 207, 206, and 203, respectively, after the first seeding. Similarly, PM 10 level was 207, 206, 209, which got reduced to 177, 163, 177 at Mayur Vihar, Karol Bagh, and Burari, respectively," said the report.

Notably, the Delhi government, in collaboration with IIT-Kanpur, conducted the trials in parts of Delhi, including Burari, north Karol Bagh, Mayur Vihar, and Badli, with more such exercises planned over the next few days, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said.

Environmentalists termed the cloud-seeding trial a short-term measure, saying it may temporarily reduce pollution but fails to address the root causes of the capital's deteriorating air quality.

The opposition AAP mocked the exercise, calling it a tactic to "steal Lord Indra's (rain god's) credit", even as the BJP hailed the move to tackle the pollution crisis.

The first trial was completed by 2 pm on Tuesday and for the second trial, the flight took off from Meerut around 4 pm and completed the trial in an hour.

Soon after the first trial, Sirsa said IIT-Kanpur has opined that rain could happen within 15 minutes to four hours after the exercise.