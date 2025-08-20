Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Allegedly Slapped During Public Hearing

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was reportedly attacked during her weekly ‘Jan Sunwai’ (public grievance hearing) at her official residence in Civil Lines on Wednesday morning.

According to PTI, a man—believed to be around 35 years old—approached the Chief Minister under the guise of submitting documents. After handing over some papers, he allegedly launched an attack on Gupta.

A senior police official confirmed to PTI that the accused has been detained, and an investigation is currently underway to determine the motive and circumstances surrounding the incident.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva issued a strong statement condemning the attack, calling it a serious breach of security during a public outreach programme. “This kind of violence during a citizen-centric event is unacceptable,” he said, urging authorities to take swift action.

The BJP has also raised concerns about the safety of public officials during open forums like Jan Sunwai, which are designed to foster direct communication between citizens and the government.

The Jan Sunwai programme is a weekly initiative where the Chief Minister meets residents to hear grievances and suggestions firsthand. It is considered a cornerstone of Delhi’s participatory governance model.