Delhi CM Announces Staggered Timings For Govt Offices To Curb Air Pollution
Delhi presently experiences heavy traffic congestion both in the morning and the evening, aggravating the city's air pollution.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday announced staggered working hours for Delhi government and MCD employees from November 15 to February 15 in view of rising pollution in the city.
According to an official statement, Delhi government offices would now function from 10 am to 6.30 pm and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) offices from 8.30 am to 5 pm, it said.
At present, Delhi government offices operate between 9.30 am and 6 pm, and MCD offices from 9 am to 5.30 pm.
The statement said that since there is currently only a 30-minute gap between the two schedules, the city experiences heavy traffic congestion both in the morning and the evening, aggravating the city's air pollution.
