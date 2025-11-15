Delhi Car Blast: Police Detains Two Doctors; FIRs Registered Against Al-Falah University

Among the detainees of the car blast near Red Fort in Delhi are two doctors from Haryana's Al Falah University. The Delhi police has detained three people in total.

According to reports, two unrelated FIRs were registered against the University concerning alleged irregularities flagged by the UGC and NAAC, officials said on Saturday.

The detention comes in the backdrop of an escalating multi-agency probe into the Red Fort blast that killed 13 people and the activities of individuals linked to the university.

The Crime Branch has lodged two FIRs under charges of cheating and forgery following regulatory violations reported by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

The action was taken after both statutory bodies highlighted 'major irregularities' in the university's functioning.

A police team also visited the Okhla office of the university on Saturday to seek details related to those under scanner.

The police also detained two doctors - Mohammad and Mustakim - from Al-Falah University, who were known to Dr. Umar Nabi, the driver of the Hyundai i20 car that exploded near the Red Fort on Monday.

The detentions were made during coordinated raids in Dhauj, Nuh and adjoining areas late Friday by the Special Cell and the NIA, officials said.

Sources said Mohammad and Mustakim were allegedly in touch with Dr Muzammil Ganaie, who has been arrested in connection with the probe into an alleged 'white collar terror module'. Both were also close associates of Umar.

Initial questioning revealed that one of the doctors was in Delhi on the day of the blast to appear for an interview at AIIMS, they said.

Another man, identified as Dinesh alias Dabbu, has also been detained for selling fertilisers without a licence.

It has emerged that the members of the terror module had pooled around Rs 26 lakh to buy explosive substances and spent Rs 3 lakh out of it to purchase NPK fertiliser, which is commonly used to make bombs.

It is being probed whether Dinesh sold the fertiliser to the suspects and if his activities extended beyond the illegal trade, officials said.

Police teams have also questioned a tea seller in Wazirpur Industrial Area, where Umar halted for 10-15 minutes before the explosion. The seller told reporters he remembered a masked man sitting briefly at the stall.

"The police asked if he had tea or stayed for long. We don't notice every customer. They showed CCTV footage," he said after being released.

Investigators have also sought visitor records from a mosque near Ramlila Maidan on Asaf Ali Road, where Umar was seen in CCTV footage hours before the blast.

A detailed log has been prepared of every vehicle that entered the Sunehri Masjid parking zone during the three hours when the car remained there before the explosion, police sources said. The list includes vehicle numbers, timings and ownership details.