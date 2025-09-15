Delhi BMW Crash: Accused Had Victims Driven 19 Km To Hospital Out Of Panic

The accused involved in the accident that took the lives of Navjot Singh, deputy secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs, and injured his wife, said that she had them driven 19-22 km to a hospital after the accident.

The driver Gaganpreet Kaur was with her husband driving a BMW that collided with motorcycle killing Singh, in southwest Delhi's Daula Khan, at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to reports. She and her husband and the couple they collided with, were treated there.

Kaur was arrested on culpable homicide not amounting to murder charges on Monday, after being discharged from the hospital.

On being questioned, Kaur said that she was in a state of panic after the accident and only knew of the hospital where her children were treated during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Police sources said that there is a possibility of tampering with the medical reports of the accused woman who underwent treatment at the hospital and the matter is under investigation.

In her statement to police, Sandeep Kaur, Navjot Singh's wife, said she had repeatedly pleaded with Kaur and her spouse to take them to the nearest hospital as her husband was unconscious and needed immediate treatment.

"Instead, the lady took us to a small hospital in GTB Nagar, more than 19 kilometres away. That lady told me her name was Gaganpreet Kaur," she said.

Investigators said she asked the driver of a van, Mohammad Gulfam, to take the victims to a hospital in GTB Nagar. Police said her blood samples have been taken and reports regarding possible intoxication are awaited.

Gulfam, who took all four injured people -- the official, his wife and the BMW occupants -- to the hospital, said he was driving a loading vehicle when he saw the accident and stopped to help.

(With PTI Inputs)