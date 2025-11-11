Delhi Blast: Suicide Attack Or Panic? Police Investigates Motive Behind Red Fort Explosion

Three Kashmiri doctors have been arrested by investigating agencies after a powerful explosion near the Red Fort on Monday evening, killed 12 people and left more than 20 injured.

The incident has prompted a sweeping multi-agency investigation into what authorities suspect could be part of a wider terror network. According to a report by NDTV, authorities are actively probing two key theories: whether the blast was a premeditated suicide attack or a result of the doctor, identified as Umar Mohammad, panicking while handling the explosive device.

Sources suggest that Umar, originally from Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, was a key accomplice in a recently dismantled "white-collar" terror module linked to outfits like Jaish-e-Mohammed.

According to Delhi Police sources, he was allegedly driving the Hyundai i20 car that was used in the explosion near the parking area of the Red Fort metro station. Umar allegedly had links to the terror module in Faridabad, where a huge cache of explosive material was seized. Preliminary findings by police suggest ammonium nitrate, fuel oil, and detonators may have been used in the blast near the Red Fort.

The prolonged wait has led investigators to consider the possibility that Umar was the intended suicide bomber, the report added. However, the alternative theory, that the device was triggered prematurely due to panic or mishandling, possibly after the module's associates were arrested, is also being examined.