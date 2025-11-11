Delhi Blast: Suicide Attack Or Panic? Police Investigates Motive Behind Red Fort Explosion
Three Kashmiri doctors have been arrested by investigating agencies after a powerful explosion near the Red Fort on Monday evening, killed 12 people and left more than 20 injured.
The incident has prompted a sweeping multi-agency investigation into what authorities suspect could be part of a wider terror network. According to a report by NDTV, authorities are actively probing two key theories: whether the blast was a premeditated suicide attack or a result of the doctor, identified as Umar Mohammad, panicking while handling the explosive device.
Sources suggest that Umar, originally from Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, was a key accomplice in a recently dismantled "white-collar" terror module linked to outfits like Jaish-e-Mohammed.
According to Delhi Police sources, he was allegedly driving the Hyundai i20 car that was used in the explosion near the parking area of the Red Fort metro station. Umar allegedly had links to the terror module in Faridabad, where a huge cache of explosive material was seized. Preliminary findings by police suggest ammonium nitrate, fuel oil, and detonators may have been used in the blast near the Red Fort.
The prolonged wait has led investigators to consider the possibility that Umar was the intended suicide bomber, the report added. However, the alternative theory, that the device was triggered prematurely due to panic or mishandling, possibly after the module's associates were arrested, is also being examined.
Additionally, the Delhi Police arrested Dr. Adeel Ahmad Rather in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, and Dr. Muzammil Shakeel in Faridabad, Haryana, within hours of the blast.
Their interrogation led to the recovery of about 2,900 kilograms of suspected ammonium nitrate from two rented rooms in Faridabad. Initial laboratory analysis suggests the same chemical composition was used in the device that detonated near the Red Fort.
The incident has officially been labelled a terror attack, with Delhi Police invoking the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
Additionally the report said that during the operation, around 360 kg of explosives suspected to be ammonium nitrate, one Carom Cok rifle, two automatic pistols, 84 cartridges, five litres of chemicals, 20 timers with battery and 14 bags were recovered from Shakil's room.