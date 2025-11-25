Delhi Blast Probe: Suicide Bomber's Secret Suitcase Was Portable Bomb-Making Unit

Investigators probing the Delhi car bombing that claimed 15 lives have uncovered chilling details about Umar Un Nabi, the suicide bomber behind the terror attack. According to arrested members of the terror module, Umar, a doctor by profession, operated a secret “mobile workstation” to assemble his deadly devices, NDTV reported.

Sources reveal that Umar carried a large suitcase packed with bomb-making materials, including chemical compounds and storage containers. This portable setup allowed him to work discreetly wherever he went. Police later recovered these items, confirming the suspects’ statements.

The suicide bomber, who taught at Al-Falah University in Faridabad, allegedly tested explosive reactions inside his campus room. Muzamil Shakeel, another doctor at the university and the first recruit of the module, told investigators that Umar perfected the chemical mix used in the improvised explosive device (IED) during these trials.

On the day of the attack, Umar transported a half-completed IED in his Hyundai i20. Investigators say he used acetone, commonly found in nail polish remover, and powdered sugar as key components in the bomb.

Initially, the group planned to move their stockpile of explosives to Jammu and Kashmir for a larger strike, but logistical hurdles forced Umar to source urea locally from Haryana's Nuh-Mewat region.

Shakeel described Umar as the undisputed leader of the terror cell, calling himself the "emir". Fluent in nine languages and highly educated, Umar was regarded as the most intelligent member of the group.

"He could have easily become a nuclear scientist," Shakeel reportedly told investigators. Umar’s persuasive personality and research-backed arguments made him impossible to resist, Shakeel added, noting that Umar insisted the mission was purely religious.