Delhi Blast News Live: Police On High Alert, Checking Continues In National Capital
The Delhi Police has been put on high alert, and massive checking drives are being carried out across the national capital. Police personnel, along with paramilitary forces, are deployed in the city.
- Oldest First
Delhi Blast News Live: Police On High Alert
The Delhi Police has been put on high alert and massive checking drives are being carried out across the national capital.
Police personnel, along with paramilitary forces, are deployed in large numbers at all the entry and exit points of Delhi. Vehicles entering and leaving the city are being thoroughly checked as part of the intensified security measures, they said.
Delhi Blast News Live: 22-Year-Old Victim Drove Taxi To Feed His Family In Bihar
Another deceased, 22-year-old Pankaj Sahni, drove a taxi in the capital to feed his family in Bihar. His uncle, Ramdev Sahni, said he heard about his death through a phone call from Kotwali Police Station in Delhi.
"He drove a taxi for three years. We were told the back of his head was blown off. The car, a WagonR, was completely damaged," Sahni said while waiting outside the mortuary.
Family members of Pankaj Sahni, a Delhi resident who lost his life in the Red Fort blast, perform rituals during his last rites at a cremation ground, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
Delhi Blast News Live: Red Fort Blast Victim Worked In Delhi To Support His Family
Among the victims was 32-year-old Dinesh Mishra of Ganeshpur village in Shravasti district, who had been working at a printing press in Delhi's Chawri Bazar to support his wife and three children.
His father, Bhure Mishra, recalled the time Dinesh came home for Diwali.
"He was a hardworking man. He wanted to give his children a good education. We still can't believe he is gone," Bhure said, his voice breaking as neighbours gathered to console the family.
Delhi Blast News Live: Two Cartridges, Explosives Among Over 40 Samples Collected
Two cartridges, including a live ammunition, and samples of two different types of explosives are among more than 40 samples that have been collected by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team from the blast site near the Red Fort, officials said on Wednesday.
Delhi Blast News Live: What We Know So Far
Investigators have zeroed in on a Pulwama-based doctor, Umar Mohammad, who was driving the car used in the explosion that claimed 12 lives, and had alleged links to the terror module busted with the recovery of explosives mainly from neighbouring Faridabad in Haryana.
The Jammu and Kashmir Police took a DNA sample from Nabi's mother to establish the relationship.
Findings of the initial probe into the blast near the Red Fort suggest it may have been 'accidentally triggered' while a hastily assembled explosive device was being transported. Police are probing all angles, including a suicide bomber attack.
The Red Fort blast on a busy Monday evening came hours after eight people, including three doctors, were arrested and 2,900 kg of explosives seized with the uncovering of a 'white collar' terror module involving the Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind and spanning Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.
Among those arrested on Monday were Dr Muzammil Ganaie and Dr Shaheen Sayeed, both connected to the Al-Falah University in Faridabad. Shaheen was leading the Jaish-e-Mohammed's women recruitment wing in India. She headed the Jamaat-ul-Mominat, the group's female wing.
The Delhi Forensic Science Laboratory has collected 40 samples from the blast site, which include mangled remains of the vehicle and human body parts, and these will be analysed for chemical traces.
While no terror organisation has claimed responsibility for the attack, investigators suspect the involvement of Jaish-e-Mohammed.
Several raids were also conducted at multiple locations in Delhi. The national capital has been placed on high alert with strict vigil being maintained at the airport, railway stations, and bus terminals.
The blast probe has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).