Delhi Blast Live Updates: Police Search Gautampuri For Prime Suspect Dr. Umar Un Nabi

Catch all live updates of Delhi blast here on Nov. 13, Thursday.

13 Nov 2025, 08:00 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
The blast took place in a Hyundai i20 car near the Red Fort on Monday evening.
The blast took place in a Hyundai i20 car near the Red Fort on Monday evening. (Photo Source: ANI)
Nine people were killed and 20 others injured after a car explosion near Red Fort on Monday evening.
Delhi Blast Live: Investigators Seek Records from Al-Falah University

Agencies have requested all documents related to Dr. Umar Mohammad, the suspected suicide bomber in the Delhi blast, and his close associates, Dr. Muzammil Shakeel and Dr. Shaheen Saeed, from Al-Falah University, as reported by NDTV.


Delhi Blast Live: DNA Probe Links Umar N Nabi To Delhi Blast

A DNA test linked Umar N Nabi to the deadly blast near the Red Fort area, which claimed lives and left several injured. Investigator suspected the medical professional before, but they could not confirm because Umar's body was blown apart in the blast.

Delhi Blast: Police Raid Gautampuri For Prime Suspect Dr Umar Un Nabi

Delhi Police visited the Gautampuri area to verify an address linked to Dr. Umar Un Nabi, the prime suspect in the recent car blast near Red Fort, as per NDTV.


