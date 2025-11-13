ADVERTISEMENT
Delhi Blast Live Updates: Police Search Gautampuri For Prime Suspect Dr. Umar Un Nabi
Catch all live updates of Delhi blast here on Nov. 13, Thursday.
ADVERTISEMENT
Nine people were killed and 20 others injured after a car explosion near Red Fort on Monday evening.
LIVE FEED
Latest First
- Oldest First
Delhi Blast Live: Investigators Seek Records from Al-Falah University
Agencies have requested all documents related to Dr. Umar Mohammad, the suspected suicide bomber in the Delhi blast, and his close associates, Dr. Muzammil Shakeel and Dr. Shaheen Saeed, from Al-Falah University, as reported by NDTV.
Delhi Blast Live: DNA Probe Links Umar N Nabi To Delhi Blast
A DNA test linked Umar N Nabi to the deadly blast near the Red Fort area, which claimed lives and left several injured. Investigator suspected the medical professional before, but they could not confirm because Umar's body was blown apart in the blast.
Read more about it here
Delhi Blast: Police Raid Gautampuri For Prime Suspect Dr Umar Un Nabi
Delhi Police visited the Gautampuri area to verify an address linked to Dr. Umar Un Nabi, the prime suspect in the recent car blast near Red Fort, as per NDTV.
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
Sign Up
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT