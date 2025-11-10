Delhi Blast Live Updates: Injured Taken To LNJP After Explosion Near Red Fort; Capital Under High Alert
A blast has been reported close to the iconic Red Fort in New Delhi, with police officials rushing to the spot. Follow live updates.
Delhi Blast Live Updates: Probe Underway
Forensic and technical experts are rushing to the scene to determine the nature of the blast.
(Source: NDTV)
Delhi Blast Live Updates: Injured Taken To LNJP
Multiple casualties have been brought to the government-run Lok Nayak Hospital (LNJP) in Delhi due to the blast near Gate No 1 of Red Fort Metro Station, sources told news agency ANI.
A blast has been reported close to the iconic #RedFort in #NewDelhi.— NDTV Profit (@NDTVProfitIndia) November 10, 2025
The fire department has been rushed to the spot, along with security personnel. The national capital has been put on high alert.
Live Updates: https://t.co/4VQ9dLk5LJ pic.twitter.com/YaGcbacmEw
Delhi Blast Live Updates: Charred Vehicles Near Red Fort | WATCH
A video shared by news agency ANI showed several charred vehicles, including electric rickshaws, at the explosion site near Delhi's Red Fort. Fire department and police personnel can be seen in the area.
#WATCH | A call was received regarding an explosion in a car near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station, after which three to four vehicles also caught fire and sustained damage. A total of 7 fire tenders have reached the spot. A team from the Delhi Police Special Cell hasâ¦ pic.twitter.com/F7jbepnb4F— ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2025
Delhi Blast Live Updates: Damages To Vehicles
At least five to six vehicles have reportedly been destroyed. The injured were taken to the hospital.
Source: NDTV
Delhi Blast Live Updates: High Alert Issued
A high alert has been sounded in Delhi after an explosion near the Red Fort, news agency PTI reported.