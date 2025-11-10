Business NewsNationalDelhi Blast Live Updates: Injured Taken To LNJP After Explosion Near Red Fort; Capital Under High Alert
ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi Blast Live Updates: Injured Taken To LNJP After Explosion Near Red Fort; Capital Under High Alert

A blast has been reported close to the iconic Red Fort in New Delhi, with police officials rushing to the spot. Follow live updates.

10 Nov 2025, 07:54 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>New Delhi: Rescue work underway after a blast occurred in a parked car near Red Fort, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 10, 2025. (PTI Photo)</p></div>
New Delhi: Rescue work underway after a blast occurred in a parked car near Red Fort, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 10, 2025. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
A blast has been reported close to the iconic Red Fort in New Delhi. The fire department has been rushed to the spot, along with security personnel. The national capital has been put on high alert.
LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

Delhi Blast Live Updates: Probe Underway

Forensic and technical experts are rushing to the scene to determine the nature of the blast.

(Source: NDTV)

ALSO READ

Blast Near Delhi's Red Fort, Several Injured; High Alert Issued
Opinion
Blast Near Delhi's Red Fort, Several Injured; High Alert Issued
Read More

Delhi Blast Live Updates: Injured Taken To LNJP

Multiple casualties have been brought to the government-run Lok Nayak Hospital (LNJP) in Delhi due to the blast near Gate No 1 of Red Fort Metro Station, sources told news agency ANI.


Delhi Blast Live Updates: Charred Vehicles Near Red Fort | WATCH

A video shared by news agency ANI showed several charred vehicles, including electric rickshaws, at the explosion site near Delhi's Red Fort. Fire department and police personnel can be seen in the area.


Delhi Blast Live Updates: Damages To Vehicles

At least five to six vehicles have reportedly been destroyed. The injured were taken to the hospital.

Source: NDTV


Delhi Blast Live Updates: High Alert Issued

A high alert has been sounded in Delhi after an explosion near the Red Fort, news agency PTI reported.





Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT