Delhi Blast: Government Terms Red Fort Car Explosion 'Terrorist Incident'

Observing a two-minute silence in honour of the innocent lives lost in the terrorist incident, the Cabinet adopted a resolution expressing profound grief over the loss of lives in the terrorist incident and said the situation continues to be 'closely monitored' at the highest levels of the government.

The prime minister visited the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital to meet the injured soon after he returned from a two-day visit to Bhutan. He also chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security.