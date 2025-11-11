Delhi Blast: CCTV Footage Depicts Alleged Suicide Bomber In Mask At Toll Plaza — Watch

The footage taken on 8.13 a.m. on Monday, depicted a figure who was identified as Umar Mohammad, wearing a mask collecting a receipt at the plaza, which is situated between Haryana and Delhi.

Sources saw the car close to the Asian Hospital in Faridabad at around 7.30 a.m., after which it crossed the Badarpur toll plaza on 8.13 am and reached Okhla at 8.20 am.

The vehicle was steered into a parking lot near the Red Fort at 3:19 p.m. and left at 6.30 p.m. Investigators reported that Umar Mohammad hadn't left the car the entire time, speculating that it was likely due to fear of explosives being discovered inside it.

The blast claimed the lives of at least to 12 people and injured 20 at a traffic stop near the Red Fort on Monday evening. The Delhi Police have invoked the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act sections after forensic evidence and intelligence inputs pointed to possible terror links.

The blast took place on a day a massive haul of 2,900 kg of explosives was found 50 km from the capital, in neighbouring Faridabad in Haryana.