Delhi Bans Entry Of Non-Local BS-III, Old Commercial Vehicles From Nov 1 As Pollution Spikes

In an effort to combat worsening air pollution across the National Capital Region, the Commission for Air Quality Management has announced sweeping curbs on polluting freight traffic entering the capital. Beginning Nov. 1, 2025, all non-Delhi registered commercial goods vehicles that are BS-III or below will be prohibited from entering Delhi.

The restriction, issued under the Graded Response Action Plan, targets vehicle emissions, a major contributor to Delhi's annual winter pollution spike. The CAQM said in a notification posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the ban will remain in effect until further orders or until air quality improves significantly.

The directive applies to all commercial goods vehicles registered outside Delhi that do not meet Bharat Stage IV (BS-IV) or higher emission standards.

In contrast, Delhi-registered vehicles that are BS-IV compliant or above will be allowed to continue operations within the city. As seen in previous pollution-control measures, vehicles delivering essential services — such as fuel, medical supplies and perishable food items — are expected to remain exempt.