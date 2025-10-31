Delhi Bans Entry Of Non-Local BS-III, Old Commercial Vehicles From Nov 1 As Pollution Spikes
In contrast, Delhi-registered vehicles that are BS-IV compliant or above will be allowed to continue operations within the city.
In an effort to combat worsening air pollution across the National Capital Region, the Commission for Air Quality Management has announced sweeping curbs on polluting freight traffic entering the capital. Beginning Nov. 1, 2025, all non-Delhi registered commercial goods vehicles that are BS-III or below will be prohibited from entering Delhi.
The restriction, issued under the Graded Response Action Plan, targets vehicle emissions, a major contributor to Delhi's annual winter pollution spike. The CAQM said in a notification posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the ban will remain in effect until further orders or until air quality improves significantly.
The directive applies to all commercial goods vehicles registered outside Delhi that do not meet Bharat Stage IV (BS-IV) or higher emission standards.
In contrast, Delhi-registered vehicles that are BS-IV compliant or above will be allowed to continue operations within the city. As seen in previous pollution-control measures, vehicles delivering essential services — such as fuel, medical supplies and perishable food items — are expected to remain exempt.
To enforce the directive, the Commission has instructed the Delhi Traffic Police, the Transport Department and NCR state authorities to implement strict checks at every entry point into the city. Violations will attract penalties under the Motor Vehicles Act and the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act.
The announcement comes at a time when Delhi's air quality is rapidly slipping into the "severe" category, with the worsening AQI driven by a combination of stubble burning in neighbouring states and rising vehicular emissions post Diwali.
CAQM has also called on Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan to impose similar curbs on older commercial fleets to ensure a coordinated regional response to the NCR's pollution challenge.