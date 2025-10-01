Delhi 'Baba' Chaitanyananda Saraswati Accused Of Mass Molestation: What We Know So Far

Police said Saraswati's office was designed to resemble a luxury suite to impress the women who would visit him. He gave them expensive gifts, including jewellery, and asked them to share photos and videos of them doing yoga. A CCTV monitoring app was also found on his mobile phone through which he kept track of female students on the campus and in the hostel.

Saraswati was also found to have secretly clicked photos of women and staff, engaged in lewd chats, and spied on students through a CCTV monitoring app. The seizure of the self-styled godman's phone revealed a disturbing pattern of predatory behaviour. It had secretly taken photos of students and staff, as well as several photos with female flight stewards and screenshots of display pictures of women.

"Chats from just days before his arrest showed him soliciting women. In one exchange, he asked a woman to seduce him and sent hugging and kissing emojis to her. He also made an online payment to her for the act. He lured women with promises of jobs as flight stewards or positions at his institute and used these pretexts to initiate conversations," an officer told news agency PTI.

He along with his three female aides, allegedly threatened victims and forced them to delete his lewd messages. One of them served as the Dean of the institute, and the other two were wardens.