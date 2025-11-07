Delhi ATC Glitch Stays Unresolved, Leaving All Airlines Impacted; Airport Issues Advisory
Information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com showed that over 800 flights have been delayed at the Delhi airport, and the delay for departing flights is around 50 minutes.
The Delhi Airport has issued an advisory for passengers, and said that all airlines have been impacted due to an issue with the Automatic Message Switching System on Friday.
AMSS is responsible for supporting air traffic control flight planning process.
The advisory stated that the issue is yet to be resolved, and that passengers should follow updates from their respective airlines regarding revised schedules.
Notably, more than 800 domestic as well as international flights were delayed due to technical problems with the air traffic control system, sources told news agency PTI, adding that airlines have cancelled at least around 20 flights.
IndiGo, Air India, Air India Express, SpiceJet, and Akasa Air said there are delays in their flights at the Delhi airport due to the issues with the air traffic control system.
Airports Authority of India (AAI), which provides air traffic control and navigation services, said earlier in the day that technical teams were working to restore the system at the earliest.
The air traffic control system had faced issues intermittently in the last two days and the technical issue started to impact the system significantly from around 5.45 am, PTI reported, citing sources.
Information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com showed that over 800 flights have been delayed at the airport and the delay for departing flights is around 50 minutes. The count of flights include arrivals as well as departures.
According to reports, there were long queues near boarding gates and hundreds of passengers were waiting inside the airport terminals for flight updates. Sources told PTI that air traffic controllers are unable to get flight plans automatically due to the technical issues.
There are some issues with the AMSS that provides the information for the Auto Track System, which gives the flight plans, the report added.
With the system issues continuing, air traffic controllers are preparing the flight plans manually with available data, which is a time-consuming process and as a result, many flights are getting delayed, the sources further told PTI.
They also said the issues are also causing air traffic congestion at the airport and authorities are working to fix the problems.
"Due to an ongoing technical issue with the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS) that supports Air Traffic Control data, flights across all airlines at #DelhiAirport and some other airports in the northern region are currently experiencing delays," IndiGo said in a post on X.
With PTI inputs