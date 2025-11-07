Delhi ATC Glitch Stays Unresolved, Leaving All Airlines Impacted; Airport Issues Advisory

The Delhi Airport has issued an advisory for passengers, and said that all airlines have been impacted due to an issue with the Automatic Message Switching System on Friday.

AMSS is responsible for supporting air traffic control flight planning process.

The advisory stated that the issue is yet to be resolved, and that passengers should follow updates from their respective airlines regarding revised schedules.

Notably, more than 800 domestic as well as international flights were delayed due to technical problems with the air traffic control system, sources told news agency PTI, adding that airlines have cancelled at least around 20 flights.

IndiGo, Air India, Air India Express, SpiceJet, and Akasa Air said there are delays in their flights at the Delhi airport due to the issues with the air traffic control system.

Airports Authority of India (AAI), which provides air traffic control and navigation services, said earlier in the day that technical teams were working to restore the system at the earliest.

The air traffic control system had faced issues intermittently in the last two days and the technical issue started to impact the system significantly from around 5.45 am, PTI reported, citing sources.