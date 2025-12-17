Delhi AQI Touches 340, Equivalent To Smoking 8.6 Cigarettes A Day — Check Latest Updates On Pollution
Data from the AQI detector website for Delhi indicated that PM2.5 concentration stood at 243 micrograms per cubic metre, while PM10 levels were recorded at 337 micrograms per cubic metre.
A sharp drop in visibility and haze-obscured skyline marked another low for Delhi on Wednesday as its AQI touched 340 at 7:15 a.m. with air quality in the "hazardous" zone.
Data from the AQI detector website for Delhi indicated that PM2.5 concentration stood at 243 micrograms per cubic metre, while PM10 levels were recorded at 337 micrograms per cubic metre. PM2.5 refers to fine inhalable particles that can penetrate deep into the lungs, while PM10 includes slightly larger particles.
According to AQI, breathing the air in this location is as harmful as smoking 8.6 cigarettes a day.
As per the Decision Support System for Air Quality Management in Delhi, transport emerged as the major contributor to pollution at 3.079%, followed by construction activities at 1.732% and stubble burning at 0.218%
The dense smog affected daily life, with poor visibility and health concerns troubling residents and visitors.
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has invoked the strictest measures under its air pollution control plan, GRAP, including a ban on all construction and demolition activities in Delhi-NCR after pollution levels rose sharply on Saturday amid unfavourable meteorological conditions.
Stage IV of GRAP brings the strictest restrictions in Delhi-NCR.Under this stage, the entry of trucks into Delhi is stopped, except those carrying essential commodities or providing essential services. However, CNG, LNG, electric and BS-VI diesel trucks are allowed.
The plying of Delhi-registered diesel heavy goods vehicles (BS-IV and below) is banned, again with exceptions only for essential services.
All construction and demolition activities are banned, including even linear public projects such as highways, roads, flyovers, power transmission lines, pipelines and telecom works, which are otherwise allowed in lower stages.
Schools are required to run classes in a hybrid mode (online and physical) not only for primary students but also for higher classes (VI to IX and XI) in Delhi and the most affected NCR districts, with students given the option to attend online where feasible.
Under Stage IV, state governments are asked to consider additional emergency steps, such as closing colleges and educational institutions, shutting non-essential commercial activities and even introducing odd-even rules for vehicles if the pollution situation worsens further.
During winters, the Delhi-NCR region enforces restrictions under GRAP, which categorises air quality into four stages - Stage I (Poor, AQI 201-300), Stage II (Very Poor, AQI 301-400), Stage III (Severe, AQI 401-450), and Stage IV (Severe Plus, AQI above 450).
Unfavourable meteorological conditions, combined with vehicle emissions, paddy-straw burning, firecrackers and other local pollution sources, lead to hazardous air quality levels in Delhi-NCR during winters.
(with inputs from PTI)