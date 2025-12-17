Delhi AQI Touches 340, Equivalent To Smoking 8.6 Cigarettes A Day — Check Latest Updates On Pollution

A sharp drop in visibility and haze-obscured skyline marked another low for Delhi on Wednesday as its AQI touched 340 at 7:15 a.m. with air quality in the "hazardous" zone.

Data from the AQI detector website for Delhi indicated that PM2.5 concentration stood at 243 micrograms per cubic metre, while PM10 levels were recorded at 337 micrograms per cubic metre. PM2.5 refers to fine inhalable particles that can penetrate deep into the lungs, while PM10 includes slightly larger particles.

According to AQI, breathing the air in this location is as harmful as smoking 8.6 cigarettes a day.

As per the Decision Support System for Air Quality Management in Delhi, transport emerged as the major contributor to pollution at 3.079%, followed by construction activities at 1.732% and stubble burning at 0.218%

The dense smog affected daily life, with poor visibility and health concerns troubling residents and visitors.