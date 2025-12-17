China’s Guide To Improve Delhi AQI: Cut Heavy Industry, Old Vehicles; Start Odd-Even

The Air Quality Index in Delhi-NCR has slipped to "hazardous" levels, posing a threat to the health of all those living in the region. With smog clouds refusing to release the national capital from their chokehold, the Chinese Embassy in India has outlined a comprehensive list of measures, including closing up heavy industries and slowly discarding old vehicles with higher emissions that should be taken to get it under control.

China's list is based on its experience with Beijing, which once mirrored Delhi's current smog filled streets.

"Both China and India know the struggle with air pollution amid rapid urbanization. While the challenge remains complex, China’s sustained efforts over the past decade have delivered noticeable improvements", Yu Jing, spokesperson for the Chinese embassy stated.

According to Jing, here is how Beijing tackled its high AQI: