Delhi Airport Terminal 2 Opens Today: DigiYatra To Boarding Bridges—Five Key Things To Know About IGI's T2
Delhi Airport T2: Work on the terminal concluded within the stipulated timeline ahead of the winter schedule, the airport said in an 'X' post.
The revamped Delhi Aiport Terminal 2 resumed its operation on Sunday after it was temporarily closed for renovation in April. Located at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, the terminal has five key features to look out for which are as follows:
1. Self-Baggage Drop
The terminal has introduced a self-baggage drop system where passengers can get their boarding passes scanned, attach a corresponding tag to their luggage and drop it of themselves for check in. This was implemented to prevent the issues that come with long lines and the ensuing extensive waiting periods.
2. DigiYatra
DigiYatra, form of contactless and paperless digitised security clearance system, will also be present which entails users downloading the app and registering themselves to create a digital identity database. This lets the passenger verify their identity through a biometric facial scan as an alternative to the tedium of presenting various official documents to a security guard.
3. Virtual Information Desks
Virtual information desks will also be present for passengers looking for guidance. It provides a variety of conveniences including checking flight information in real time, boarding pass related services, boarding gate navigation, free Wi-Fi coupons along with the option to chat with a virtual service assistant.
4. Six New Passenger Boarding Bridges
The terminal will also have six new passenger boarding bridges. They will be powered by South Korean autonomous docking technology. Some of its hallmark features include elevated ramps to facilitate wheelchair access, optimised cabins for boarding, sidecovering cushions to provide safety and visual flair, as well as swing doors that provide operational safety.
5. Future-ready terminal
Minister of civil aviation Ram Mohan Naidu inaugurated the newly refurbished Terminal 2 of Delhi Airport on Sunday. Work on the terminal concluded within the stipulated timeline ahead of the winter schedule, the airport said in an 'X' post.
"The inauguration of the future-ready Terminal 2, equipped with tech-enabled services and modern facilities, will further strengthen Delhi’s position as a premier domestic and international transit hub," the airport said in the post.