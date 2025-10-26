Delhi Airport Terminal 2 Opens Today: DigiYatra To Boarding Bridges—Five Key Things To Know About IGI's T2

Minister of civil aviation Ram Mohan Naidu inaugurated the newly refurbished Terminal 2 of Delhi Airport on Sunday. Work on the terminal concluded within the stipulated timeline ahead of the winter schedule, the airport said in an 'X' post.

"The inauguration of the future-ready Terminal 2, equipped with tech-enabled services and modern facilities, will further strengthen Delhi’s position as a premier domestic and international transit hub," the airport said in the post.