Delhi Airport Issues Advisory: 'All Operations Are Normal'

The Delhi Airport, the country's busiest airport, plunged into chaos on Friday, as more than 800 domestic and international flights were delayed due to the air traffic control system's technical issue, which was later addressed by the Airport Authority of India (AAI).

All airline operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) were impacted due to a technical issue in the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS), which supports air traffic control data.

Sources said more than 800 flights were delayed, and at least 20 flights were cancelled. The national capital's IGIA handles more than 1,500 flight movements daily.

The AAI, which provides air traffic control, navigation and other services, deployed additional manpower to manually process flight plans.

The technical issue was detected on Nov. 6, and immediately, a review meeting was conducted by the Civil Aviation Secretary, along with AAI Chairman, AAI Member ANS and other officials, and necessary directions were given to address the issue, as per the AAI post.