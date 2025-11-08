Delhi Airport Issues Advisory: 'All Operations Are Normal'
The Delhi International Airport Ltd. (DIAL) confirmed all flight operations are normal as of 11:55 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, following a major Air Traffic Control system glitch the previous day.
In a post on X, the Delhi airport said, "All flight operations are normal at Delhi Airport. Wishing all our passengers a smooth and a pleasant journey ahead. Passengers are advised to stay in touch with their respective airlines for the latest flight updates." {sic}
The Delhi Airport, the country's busiest airport, plunged into chaos on Friday, as more than 800 domestic and international flights were delayed due to the air traffic control system's technical issue, which was later addressed by the Airport Authority of India (AAI).
All airline operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) were impacted due to a technical issue in the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS), which supports air traffic control data.
Sources said more than 800 flights were delayed, and at least 20 flights were cancelled. The national capital's IGIA handles more than 1,500 flight movements daily.
The AAI, which provides air traffic control, navigation and other services, deployed additional manpower to manually process flight plans.
The technical issue was detected on Nov. 6, and immediately, a review meeting was conducted by the Civil Aviation Secretary, along with AAI Chairman, AAI Member ANS and other officials, and necessary directions were given to address the issue, as per the AAI post.
Information available on the flight tracking website Flightradar24.com showed that over 800 flights have been delayed at the airport, and the delay for departing flights is around 50 minutes at the Delhi airport. The count of flights includes arrivals as well as departures. AAI, in a statement, also said that additional manpower was deployed to manually process flight plans, ensuring continuity and safety of air traffic control operations without disruption.