Delhi Air Quality Remains ‘Very Poor’, Mumbai AQI Dips To 131 Ahead Of Diwali

Parts of Delhi were engulfed in a thick layer of smog as the air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the ‘very poor’ category on Monday, well over the 300 mark.

While the air quality was slightly better than Sunday, Delhi AQI today was recorded at 328, classified in the ‘very poor’ category, as per data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research. This was marginally better than Sunday’s AQI, recorded at 356.

As per data from the CPCB, the Anand Vihar area recorded an AQI of 357 at 7 a.m. and 354 at 11 a.m. today. This was in the 'very poor' category, but better than 405, which was in the 'severe' category recorded on Sunday. The AQI around the Akshardham temple was recorded at 357, being worse than yesterday's AQI of 261 at 7 a.m.

An AQI of 0 to 50 is classified as 'good', while a reading of 51 to 100 is deemed 'satisfactory'. An AQI between 101 and 200 is considered 'moderate', 201 to 300 is 'poor', 301 to 400 is 'very poor', and 401 to 450 is categorised as 'severe'. Any AQI above 450 is classified as 'severe-plus'.

"The meteorological conditions are unfavourable for effective dispersion of pollutants," as per a notice by SAFAR.