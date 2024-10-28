Delhi Air Quality Remains ‘Very Poor’, Mumbai AQI Dips To 131 Ahead Of Diwali
Days ahead of Diwali, the air quality in Delhi and Mumbai has become a cause for concern. As Delhi's air quality index continues to be in the ‘very poor’ category, Mumbai's AQI has also deteriorated. Residents in some parts of India’s financial capital woke up to a layer of smog on Monday, underscoring an overall decline in the air quality.
Mumbai AQI Dips
Mumbai’s AQI at 8 a.m. on Monday was recorded at 131, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. An AQI of 131 is considered ‘moderate’.
As per data from the CPCB, the Bandra Kurla Complex area recorded an AQI of 141 at 7 a.m. and 144 at 11 a.m. today.
#Watch | à¤®à¥à¤à¤¬à¤ à¤à¥ à¤à¥à¤ à¤¹à¤¿à¤¸à¥à¤¸à¥à¤ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤¸à¥à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤ªà¤°à¤¤ à¤¦à¥à¤à¤¨à¥ à¤à¥ à¤®à¤¿à¤² à¤°à¤¹à¥ à¤¹à¥#Mumbai #MumbaiWeather #MumbaiAQI #AQI #Pollution pic.twitter.com/1K3aoEnz7v— NDTV Profit Hindi (@NDTVProfitHindi) October 28, 2024
The city recorded its worst air quality a day ago on Sunday, dipping to 202. An AQI of 202 is categorised as ‘poor’. According to the CPCB, ‘poor’ air quality can cause breathing discomfort to people with lung disease, asthma or heart issues.
Several other air quality monitoring stations reported a ‘moderate’ air quality on Sunday. Areas including Byculla, Chembur, Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, Deonar, Ghatkopar and Kandivali West recorded AQI in this category.
Delhi AQI
Parts of Delhi were engulfed in a thick layer of smog as the air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the ‘very poor’ category on Monday, well over the 300 mark.
While the air quality was slightly better than Sunday, Delhi AQI today was recorded at 328, classified in the ‘very poor’ category, as per data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research. This was marginally better than Sunday’s AQI, recorded at 356.
As per data from the CPCB, the Anand Vihar area recorded an AQI of 357 at 7 a.m. and 354 at 11 a.m. today. This was in the 'very poor' category, but better than 405, which was in the 'severe' category recorded on Sunday. The AQI around the Akshardham temple was recorded at 357, being worse than yesterday's AQI of 261 at 7 a.m.
An AQI of 0 to 50 is classified as 'good', while a reading of 51 to 100 is deemed 'satisfactory'. An AQI between 101 and 200 is considered 'moderate', 201 to 300 is 'poor', 301 to 400 is 'very poor', and 401 to 450 is categorised as 'severe'. Any AQI above 450 is classified as 'severe-plus'.
"The meteorological conditions are unfavourable for effective dispersion of pollutants," as per a notice by SAFAR.