Delhi Air Quality Remains ‘Very Poor’ Despite Anti-Pollution Measures, AQI At 354
Delhi AQI stood at 354 at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the real-time data provided by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research.
Residents of the Delhi-National Capital Region woke up to a thick layer of smog on Wednesday as the air quality index continued to stay in the “very poor” category.
Delhi AQI stood at 354 at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the real-time data provided by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research. This was slightly better than the reading of 385 recorded on Tuesday. However, the air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the “very poor” category, even after the Commission for Air Quality Management implemented Stage 2 of its anti-pollution plan, GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan).
Areas including Alipur, Anand Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Aya Nagar, Bawana, Burari, Dwarka, IGI Airport (T3), Jahangirpuri, Mundka, Narela, Okhla, Patparganj, Punjabi Bagh, Rohini, RK Puram, Vivek Vihar, Shadipur, Sonia Vihar and Wazirpur witnessed 'very poor' air quality on Wednesday.
An AQI between 0 and 50 is classified as 'good', while an AQI from 51 to 100 is considered 'satisfactory'. Levels between 101 and 200 are deemed 'moderate', 201 to 300 are categorised as 'poor', 301 to 400 are labelled 'very poor', and an AQI from 401 to 450 is classified as 'severe'.
AQI above 450 is considered 'severe-plus'.
GRAP Stage 2 Invoked In Delhi-NCR
Stage 2 of the Graded Response Action Plan has been invoked in Delhi where air quality has remained hazardous for the past few days.
Under GRAP Stage 2, restrictions are imposed on the use of coal, firewood and diesel generator sets.
Identified roads will be swept mechanically with a sprinkling of water on a daily basis. Further, dust control actions will be carried out at construction and demolition sites.
Additionally, traffic personnel will be on duty at congestion sites and private transport will be discouraged, with higher parking fees.
The authorities will also start additional bus and metro services. People have been advised to use public transport.
Residents have also been asked to regularly replace the air filters of their vehicles and avoid dust-generating construction activities from October till January. They have also been asked to avoid burning solid waste and biomass openly.
These steps have been taken in addition to those imposed under GRAP Stage 1.
Delhi Government’s Measures
Delhi’s environment minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday announced a host of measures to combat the pollution. This includes additional metro trips, deployment of over 6,000 MCD personnel to ensure road dust control and an extra 1,800 traffic personnel at congestion points.
IMD Predictions On Delhi AQI
The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted that Delhi AQI will remain in the 'very poor' category for the coming few days, due to unfavourable climatic and meteorological conditions.