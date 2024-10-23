Delhi Air Quality Remains ‘Very Poor’ Despite Anti-Pollution Measures, AQI At 354

Residents of the Delhi-National Capital Region woke up to a thick layer of smog on Wednesday as the air quality index continued to stay in the “very poor” category.

Delhi AQI stood at 354 at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the real-time data provided by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research. This was slightly better than the reading of 385 recorded on Tuesday. However, the air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the “very poor” category, even after the Commission for Air Quality Management implemented Stage 2 of its anti-pollution plan, GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan).

Areas including Alipur, Anand Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Aya Nagar, Bawana, Burari, Dwarka, IGI Airport (T3), Jahangirpuri, Mundka, Narela, Okhla, Patparganj, Punjabi Bagh, Rohini, RK Puram, Vivek Vihar, Shadipur, Sonia Vihar and Wazirpur witnessed 'very poor' air quality on Wednesday.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is classified as 'good', while an AQI from 51 to 100 is considered 'satisfactory'. Levels between 101 and 200 are deemed 'moderate', 201 to 300 are categorised as 'poor', 301 to 400 are labelled 'very poor', and an AQI from 401 to 450 is classified as 'severe'.

AQI above 450 is considered 'severe-plus'.