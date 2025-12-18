Delhi Air Quality Crisis: Supreme Court Directs MCD, NHAI To Take THESE Steps To Curb Rising Pollution

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed authorities to urgently address traffic congestion at toll plazas on Delhi borders amid rising air pollution levels. A Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul Pancholi, asked the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to consider temporarily closing or relocating nine toll points, LiveLaw reported.

The apex court held that MCD-operated toll plazas, particularly at the Gurugram border, were creating long traffic jams and vehicle queues. This was resulting in significantly increasing emissions and worsening air pollution on both sides of the Delhi-Gurugram border.

Expressing strong displeasure, the CJI questioned why authorities could not suspend toll collection at least till January. “Why can't the officials say that till January there will be no toll plaza?” the Chief Justice asked, adding sarcastically, "Tomorrow you will start putting toll plazas inside the CP because you need money?"