Delhi Air Pollution: Many Places Record 'Very Unhealthy' Air Quality — Check Health Advisory

The air quality in Delhi at 10 am on Oct. 16 is alarming, with the AQI touching the 290 mark as per the Early Warning System (EWS). This is classified as "very unhealthy" as per EWS. Multiple areas recorded an AQI above 300, which means the air quality in these localities has turned 'very unhealthy'.

The AQI reading is categorised as Good (0-50), Moderate (51-100), Unhealthy for sensitive groups (101-200), Unhealthy (201-300), Very Unhealthy (301-400), and Hazardous (401-500). Thus, the higher the AQI reading, the unhealthier it gets to breathe.