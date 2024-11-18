Delhi Air Pollution: GRAP IV Enforced As AQI Rises To ‘Severe Plus’ — Check What’s Allowed, What’s Not
In most parts of Delhi-NCR, the air quality deteriorated further on Monday morning with the AQI rising to ‘severe’ and ‘severe plus’ levels.
Amid the worsening air quality in Delhi, the Commission for Air Quality Management has implemented the Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan from Monday, Nov. 18.
The national capital has been witnessing extreme air pollution with the air quality index remaining above 400 in the ‘severe’ to ‘severe plus’ categories.
The AQI in Delhi increased to 484 at 8 a.m. on Monday morning with the air quality falling into ‘severe plus’ category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board data.
As per the existing protocol, GRAP Stage IV, a set of anti-pollution measures, is implemented by the government one the AQI surpasses 450 mark. On Sunday, the AQI rose to 457, after which the CAQM announced the implementation of GRAP Stage IV.
Delhiâs daily average AQI clocked 441 today, which further rose to 457 today at 7PM.— Commission for Air Quality Management (@CAQM_Official) November 17, 2024
CAQM Sub-Committee on GRAP accordingly invokes 8-point action plan as per Stage-IV of GRAP w.e.f. 8:00 AM of 18.11.2024 (tomorrow), in the entire NCR.
What Is GRAP?
The Graded Response Action Plan, or GRAP, is a set of emergency measures that are implemented when the air quality index breaches a certain threshold.
In the Delhi-NCR region, GRAP is implemented in four stages according to different AQI categories. Stage I is implemented when AQI is between 201 and 300, Stage II for AQI between 301-400, Stage III for AQI between 401 and 450, And Stage IV for an AQI level above 450.
GRAP was first notified by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in 2017.
GRAP Stage IV In Delhi: What’s Allowed, What’s Not?
Truck movements into Delhi have been restricted. Trucks carrying essential items and providing essential services, as well as those operating on LNG/CNG/electricity are allowed.
Non-Delhi registered light commercial vehicles are banned from entering Delhi. Those running on EV/CNG/BS-VI diesel engines, and providing essential services or carrying essential goods can enter.
Delhi-registered medium goods vehicles and heavy goods vehicles having BS-IV and below engines are banned from running. Those providing essential services are allowed.
All construction and demolition activities, pertaining to highways, roads, flyovers, power lines, pipelines and other public projects are banned.
Construction and destruction activities are banned under GRAP Stage II, along with a complete halt on linear public projects like highways, roads, flyovers, overbridges, power transmission and pipelines, among others.
NCR state governments/GNCTD will decide if 50% of government, municipal and private office employees will work from home.
NCR state governments/GNCTD will take decision on whether to go for online classes for students of classes 6, 7, 8, 9 and 11.
Centre will take decision on permitting work from home for employees working in the central government departments.
The Delhi government is mandated to take additional measures like closing of schools, colleges and other educational institutions.
The Delhi government has already ordered closure of school for all, except for those in classes 10 and 12 due to their board exams. The government also recently announced staggered timings for all state-run offices in the national capital.