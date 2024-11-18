Delhi Air Pollution: GRAP IV Enforced As AQI Rises To ‘Severe Plus’ — Check What’s Allowed, What’s Not

Amid the worsening air quality in Delhi, the Commission for Air Quality Management has implemented the Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan from Monday, Nov. 18.

The national capital has been witnessing extreme air pollution with the air quality index remaining above 400 in the ‘severe’ to ‘severe plus’ categories.

The AQI in Delhi increased to 484 at 8 a.m. on Monday morning with the air quality falling into ‘severe plus’ category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board data.

As per the existing protocol, GRAP Stage IV, a set of anti-pollution measures, is implemented by the government one the AQI surpasses 450 mark. On Sunday, the AQI rose to 457, after which the CAQM announced the implementation of GRAP Stage IV.