Delhi Air Pollution: Got A Solution? Win Rs 50 Lakh In Innovation Contest

The Delhi government on Friday announced an innovation challenge to fight air pollution. The top reward for this contest is Rs 50 lakh and invites individuals, startups, researchers, and tech developers for practical and scalable solutions.

Under the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) Innovation Challenge, the government is trying to tackle Delhi’s worsening air quality. The focus will be on reducing particulate pollution (PM2.5 and PM10) in the city.

On the move, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that clean air needs constant innovation. The winter season remains particularly concerning for Delhi when air pollution chokes the city for several days.

“This year, Delhi recorded the highest number of clean-air days in the last decade. But we want every day to be a clean-air day. Enforcement alone won’t get us there; this is a 24x7 innovation mission,” Sirsa said on Friday at a press conference.