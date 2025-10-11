Delhi Air Pollution: Got A Solution? Win Rs 50 Lakh In Innovation Contest
Under the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) Innovation Challenge, the government is trying to tackle Delhi’s worsening air quality.
The Delhi government on Friday announced an innovation challenge to fight air pollution. The top reward for this contest is Rs 50 lakh and invites individuals, startups, researchers, and tech developers for practical and scalable solutions.
Under the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) Innovation Challenge, the government is trying to tackle Delhi’s worsening air quality. The focus will be on reducing particulate pollution (PM2.5 and PM10) in the city.
On the move, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that clean air needs constant innovation. The winter season remains particularly concerning for Delhi when air pollution chokes the city for several days.
“This year, Delhi recorded the highest number of clean-air days in the last decade. But we want every day to be a clean-air day. Enforcement alone won’t get us there; this is a 24x7 innovation mission,” Sirsa said on Friday at a press conference.
He added that the challenge will focus on two key areas: reducing vehicle emissions and capturing PM2.5 and PM10 particles from ambient air.
Registration Deadline:
Under the new scheme, individuals, start-ups, universities, companies and tech developers with ready-to-test prototypes can apply until Oct. 31. Shortlisted entries get Rs 5 lakh and trial support from the government.
“Solutions that pass validation by IITs and national labs and meet our deployment standards will be awarded Rs 50 lakh and considered for citywide implementation,” Sirsa explained.
Sirsa also credited the Delhi government’s 2025 mitigation plan for the improved air quality. “Recently, we presented our 2025 mitigation plan. It has significantly improved air quality: the best in the last decade…” he said.
Delhi recorded its best average AQI in eight years, excluding the 2020 lockdown, according to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). In the first nine months of 2025, the city did not witness any 'severe' air quality day (AQI above 400).