Delhi Air Clean Despite Dussehra Celebrations, AQI Better Than Before: Gopal Rai

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Sunday that despite Dussehra celebrations in the capital, people are breathing clean air, and added the number of days with "good", "satisfactory", and "moderate" air quality is going up, indicating an improvement in managing pollution.

He also said that Delhi's Air Quality Index has remained outside the "poor" category after Dussehra. However, according to the Central Pollution Control Board the city's air quality was recorded in the "poor" category with a reading of 225 at 12 p.m.