Dekha Ek Khwab Actor Ashish Kapoor Arrested On Alleged Rape Charges

Television actor Ashish Kapoor on Wednesday was arrested by Delhi Police from Pune after a woman accused him of rape at a house party in the national capital.

According to the police, the complainant had met Kapoor on social media and alleged that the incident took place at a party in Delhi in the second week of August.

In her complaint, she stated that Kapoor sexually assaulted her in a washroom.

According to the police, the initial FIR named Kapoor, his friend, the friend's wife, and two unknown persons.

Kapoor has not issued any public statement regarding the allegations.