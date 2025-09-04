Dekha Ek Khwab Actor Ashish Kapoor Arrested On Alleged Rape Charges
According to the police, the complainant said that Ashish Kapoor sexually assaulted her in a washroom.
Television actor Ashish Kapoor on Wednesday was arrested by Delhi Police from Pune after a woman accused him of rape at a house party in the national capital.
According to the police, the complainant had met Kapoor on social media and alleged that the incident took place at a party in Delhi in the second week of August.
In her complaint, she stated that Kapoor sexually assaulted her in a washroom.
According to the police, the initial FIR named Kapoor, his friend, the friend's wife, and two unknown persons.
Kapoor has not issued any public statement regarding the allegations.
However, the woman later revised her statement, alleging that only Kapoor raped her. She also claimed the incident was recorded on video. The police investigating the case have not yet found any such footage so far, he said.
The woman alleged that after she came out of the washroom, Kapoor's friend's wife assaulted her.
Police said it was this woman who eventually made the PCR call to inform authorities. Kapoor was tracked to Pune and detained.
The police said that they are also taking a legal opinion on the matter. and will be probing the matter from all possible angles.
Who Is Ashish Kapoor?
Ashish Kapoor is an television actor known for his roles in popular TV shows like Dekha Ek Khwaab Bandini, Savitri, and Woh Apna Sa.
Born on October 17, 1984, he originally trained as an interior designer before moving into acting. He gained significant recognition for his work on television, becoming a familiar face in the entertainment industry.
Ashish's personal life has often been in the media spotlight due to his relationships with actresses and a TV producer.
The actor has also done small roles in television shows such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Saraswatichandra and movies including Shah Rukh Khan starrer Chalte Chalte.