Dehradun AQI Almost Touches 300 — What Could Be The Reason?

The Air quality in Dehradun is getting worse over the past two days, slipping into the ‘poor’ category. Over the past two days, Dehradun’s Air Quality Index (AQI) has slipped into the ‘poor’ category, signalling that winter pollution is no longer limited to the plains.

Professor Vijay Shridhar, head of the pollution monitoring centre at Doon University, told news agency PTI that the city’s real-time AQI on Wednesday was 267, while the average AQI reached 291.

"This falls between ‘polluted’ and ‘severely polluted’,” Shridhar told PTI. He added that the AQI improves during the day due to air movement, but rises sharply at night, often crossing 300.

"Dehradun is not yet like Delhi, but the situation cannot be considered satisfactory," added Shridhar as reported by the news agency.

Dehradun, with a population of nearly 17 lakh, serves as Uttarakhand’s winter capital and is a major tourist hub for travellers, pilgrims and nature enthusiasts.