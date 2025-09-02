Dehradun Airport Scam Case: CBI Arrests AAI Manager For Embezzlement Of Rs 232 Crore

The Central Bureau of Investigation arrested Rahul Vijay, a senior manager with the Airports Authority of India (AAI), on charges of misappropriation of nearly Rs 232 crore. Officials described it as one of the biggest financial frauds of the year, according to an NDTV report.

The FIR says that the case was unearthed after a complaint was filed by AAI, citing grave irregularities while Vijay was working at Dehradun Airport between 2019 and 2023. Investigators accuse him of tampering with electronic records, forging assets, replicating bills and inflating amounts, mostly by adding extra zeros, for allegedly diverting public funds.

Vijay has also been accused of sending the diverted funds to his personal bank accounts. Initial examination of banking transactions also shows that the so-credited money was later on transferred to trading accounts by the accused, thus draining public funds, the CBI said. NDTV said in one instance, Vijay allegedly diverted Rs 189 crore at one go by adding an extra zero to a contract entry.