'Defining Relationship Of 21st Century': US Lauds 'Enduring Friendship' With India Amid Tariff Tiff
The US Embassy in India talked about the "tremendous potential of our economic relationship" even as ties have plunged between the two countries over trade tensions.
The US Embassy in India on Monday shared a post on X, highlighting the India-US relationship as the 'defining relationship of 21st century'. This development comes amid PM Modi's engagement with China, Russia and other countries at the Shanghai Co-operation Organisation summit in China's Tianjin.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has accused New Delhi of fueling Russia's war in Ukraine by purchasing its oil. On Aug. 27, Trump's additional tariffs to 'penalise' India for purchasing Russian crude oil came into effect, increasing India's cumulative tariff to 50% on a range of Indian imports.
According to the post by US Embassy in India, this month, the embassy is focusing on the people, progress, and possibilities driving India-US relations forward.
Quoting US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the embassy wrote, "The enduring friendship between our two peoples is the bedrock of our cooperation and propels us forward as we realise the tremendous potential of our economic relationship."
— U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) September 1, 2025
"The partnership between the United States and India continues to reach new heights — a defining relationship of the 21st century. This month, we’re spotlighting the people, progress, and possibilities driving us forward. From innovation and entrepreneurship to defense and bilateral ties, it’s the enduring friendship between our two peoples that fuels this journey," the embassy wrote on X.
Earlier on Monday, Trump aide Peter Navarro, a senior White House official ranted that India’s big oil lobby has turned the largest democracy in the world into a massive refining hub and oil money laundromat for the Kremlin. "You got Brahmins profiteering at the expense of the Indian people. We need that to stop," he told Fox News.
Notably, India last month defended its purchase of Russian oil, pointing out that the same was "encouraged" by the US after the outbreak of Russia-Ukraine conflict to stabilise the global energy market.