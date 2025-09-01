'Defining Relationship Of 21st Century': US Lauds 'Enduring Friendship' With India Amid Tariff Tiff

The US Embassy in India on Monday shared a post on X, highlighting the India-US relationship as the 'defining relationship of 21st century'. This development comes amid PM Modi's engagement with China, Russia and other countries at the Shanghai Co-operation Organisation summit in China's Tianjin.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has accused New Delhi of fueling Russia's war in Ukraine by purchasing its oil. On Aug. 27, Trump's additional tariffs to 'penalise' India for purchasing Russian crude oil came into effect, increasing India's cumulative tariff to 50% on a range of Indian imports.

According to the post by US Embassy in India, this month, the embassy is focusing on the people, progress, and possibilities driving India-US relations forward.

Quoting US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the embassy wrote, "The enduring friendship between our two peoples is the bedrock of our cooperation and propels us forward as we realise the tremendous potential of our economic relationship."