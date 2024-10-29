Defence PSUs Hand Over Dividend Cheques Worth Rs 1,620 Crore To Rajnath Singh

Singh encouraged the DPSUs to direct more efforts and resources towards research and development as well as export and indigenisation. The defence minister also encouraged them to increase the production capacity, quality of products and timely deliveries to armed forces.

Singh congratulated the HAL chairperson and managing director on getting the Maharatna status and becoming the 14th Maharatna PSU of India and the first among the DPSUs. He also asked the other DPSUs to become Maharatna and Navratna, it said.

Sanjeev Kumar, the secretary of defence production, gave Singh an overview of the DPSUs, including their financial performance, present status and category as well as additional endeavours by them in the areas of research and development and indigenisation.