Defence Ministry Partners With French Firm Safran To Make Indigenous Fifth-Gen Fighter Jet Engines
Rajnath Singh said the government has set a target of achieving Rs 30,000 crore in defence exports in 2025 and Rs 50,000 crore in exports by 2029.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced at the World Leaders Forum on Friday that India would be manufacturing fifth generation jet engines indigenously in collaboration with French firm Safran, according to an official release.
The engine maker has a tie-up with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. to manufacture engines for advanced light helicopters along with automatic flight control systems or autopilot systems.
It also formed a joint venture with HAL named SAFHAL Helicopter Engines Pvt. for the creation of a new high power engine for India's Multi-Role Helicopter which weighs 13 tonnes. It is expected to replace the Indian Air Force's Russian Mi-17 helicopters.
They are also creating an engine to power the naval version known as the 'Deck Based Multi-Role Helicopter' for anti-submarine warfare.
à¤à¤ à¤¹à¤® Fifth Generation fighter aircraft à¤¬à¤¨à¤¾à¤¨à¥ à¤à¥ à¤¦à¤¿à¤¶à¤¾ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤à¤à¥ à¤à¤¦à¤® à¤¬à¤¢à¤¼à¤¾ à¤à¥à¤à¥ à¤¹à¥à¤à¥¤ à¤¹à¤® à¤à¤¯à¤°à¤à¥à¤°à¤¾à¤«à¥à¤ à¤à¤¾ à¤à¤à¤à¤¨ à¤à¥ à¤à¤¾à¤°à¤¤ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤¹à¥ à¤¬à¤¨à¤¾à¤¨à¥ à¤à¥ à¤¤à¤°à¤«à¤¼ à¤¬à¤¢à¤¼ à¤à¥à¤à¥ à¤¹à¥à¤à¥¤ à¤¹à¤® à¤²à¥à¤ à¤«à¤¼à¥à¤°à¥à¤à¤ à¤à¤à¤ªà¤¨à¥ Safaran à¤à¥ à¤¸à¤¾à¤¥ à¤à¤à¤à¤¨ à¤®à¥à¤à¤¿à¤à¤ à¤à¤¾ à¤à¤¾à¤® à¤à¤¾à¤°à¤¤ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥ à¤à¤°à¤¨à¥ à¤à¤¾ à¤°à¤¹à¥ à¤¹à¥à¤: à¤°à¤à¥à¤·à¤¾ à¤®à¤à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥ à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥ @rajnathsingh— à¤°à¤à¥à¤·à¤¾ à¤®à¤à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥ à¤à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤²à¤¯/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) August 22, 2025
Singh also brought attention to other ongoing indigenous defence efforts such as Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. receiving orders worth Rs 66,000 crore for 97 Tejas fighter aircraft, in addition to an earlier order of 83 aircraft worth Rs 48,000 crore. “Our Tejas aircraft is going to be a great example of India's indigenous defence capabilities. We have also taken steps towards making fifth generation fighter aircraft and aircraft engines in India,” he said.
He further noted that India has released five positive indigenisation lists covering 509 platforms, systems and weapons, which will now be mandatorily manufactured within the country.
Defence Public Sector Undertakings have issued their own indigenisation lists covering over 5,000 strategically important sub-systems, spares and components. He added that the government has reserved 75% of the defence capital procurement budget for Indian companies.
The Defence Minister stated that the government has set a target of achieving Rs 30,000 crore in defence exports in 2025 and Rs 50,000 crore in exports by 2029.
Singh also pointed out that defence exports have grown nearly 35 times in the last decade from just Rs 686 crore in 2013-14 to Rs 23,622 crore in 2024-25 with defence products now being exported to nearly 100 countries.