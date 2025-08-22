Defence Ministry Partners With French Firm Safran To Make Indigenous Fifth-Gen Fighter Jet Engines

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced at the World Leaders Forum on Friday that India would be manufacturing fifth generation jet engines indigenously in collaboration with French firm Safran, according to an official release.

The engine maker has a tie-up with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. to manufacture engines for advanced light helicopters along with automatic flight control systems or autopilot systems.

It also formed a joint venture with HAL named SAFHAL Helicopter Engines Pvt. for the creation of a new high power engine for India's Multi-Role Helicopter which weighs 13 tonnes. It is expected to replace the Indian Air Force's Russian Mi-17 helicopters.

They are also creating an engine to power the naval version known as the 'Deck Based Multi-Role Helicopter' for anti-submarine warfare.