Defence Ministry Inks Rs 4,600-Crore Deals For New Carbines And Torpedoes; Bharat Forge Among Sellers
The Ministry of Defence on Tuesday inked contracts worth Rs 4,666 crore to procure Close Quarter Battle Carbine firearms and heavy weight torpedoes, according to an official release.
The contracts were signed in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh at South Block, New Delhi.
Over 4.25 lakh CQB Carbine firearms coupled with accessories, worth Rs 2,770 crore, will be purchased from Bharat Forge Ltd and PLR Systems Pvt. for the Indian Army and the Indian Navy.
This move is a part of the Centre's efforts to modernise the defence equipment that the Indian army uses, and make them more effective in their intended function of lethality.
"This achievement marks the culmination of an extraordinary, persistent effort to equip Indian soldiers with world-class lethality, replacing legacy systems with cutting-edge indigenous technology under the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ vision," the release said.
The press release described the firearm as "a cornerstone of the modern infantry arsenal". The CQB Carbine is expected to provide a critical edge in close combat through its compact design and high rate of fire, ensuring rapid, decisive lethality in confined spaces.
"This project will also play a pivotal role in boosting overall economy, increasing employment avenues and will also empower indigenous defence industries by encouraging Indian MSMEs through components' manufacturing and raw material supply," the release stated.
The ministry also signed a contract for the procurement and integration of 48 Heavy Weight Torpedoes coupled with associated equipment for Kalvari Class Submarines (P-75) of the Indian Navy for an approximate cost of Rs 1,896 crore
The submarines will be purchased from WASS Submarine Systems S.R.L., Italy.
The acquisition is intended to enhance the combat capability of the six Kalvari Class submarines. The delivery of torpedoes will commence from April 2028 and will be completed by early 2030.
These torpedoes have significant operational capabilities and advanced technological features.
"The acquisition underscores the government’s commitment to meet the operational requirements of the Indian Navy through the induction of niche technologies and advanced capabilities weapons," the release said.
In the financial year 2025-26, Ministry of Defence has signed capital contracts amounting to Rs 1,82,492 crore for the modernisation of the armed forces.