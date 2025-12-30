Defence Ministry Inks Rs 4,600-Crore Deals For New Carbines And Torpedoes; Bharat Forge Among Sellers

The Ministry of Defence on Tuesday inked contracts worth Rs 4,666 crore to procure Close Quarter Battle Carbine firearms and heavy weight torpedoes, according to an official release.

The contracts were signed in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh at South Block, New Delhi.

Over 4.25 lakh CQB Carbine firearms coupled with accessories, worth Rs 2,770 crore, will be purchased from Bharat Forge Ltd and PLR Systems Pvt. for the Indian Army and the Indian Navy.

This move is a part of the Centre's efforts to modernise the defence equipment that the Indian army uses, and make them more effective in their intended function of lethality.

"This achievement marks the culmination of an extraordinary, persistent effort to equip Indian soldiers with world-class lethality, replacing legacy systems with cutting-edge indigenous technology under the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ vision," the release said.