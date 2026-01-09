Deep Depression Over Bay of Bengal Set To Trigger Heavy Rainfall in Tamil Nadu – IMD Issues Orange Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday warned of enhanced rainfall activity in Tamil Nadu and adjoining regions due to an active Deep Depression over Bay of Bengal. The agency said that a deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal moved northwestward at a speed of 10 kmph over the past six hours.

“It is very likely to continue to move northwestward and cross the Sri Lanka coast between Pottuvil and Trincomalee around evening/night of Jan. 9,” the IMD warned on X.

As of 11:30 p.m. IST on Jan. 8, the system was centered near latitude 6.7°N and longitude 83.6°E. According to the IMD, the deep depression was located about 200 km east-southeast of Pottuvil, 240 km east-southeast of Batticaloa, and 280 km east-northeast of Hambantota in Sri Lanka. It was also around 630 km southeast of Karaikal and 800 km south-southeast of Chennai.