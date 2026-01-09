Business NewsNationalDeep Depression Over Bay of Bengal Set To Trigger Heavy Rainfall in Tamil Nadu – IMD Issues Orange Alert
Deep Depression Over Bay of Bengal Set To Trigger Heavy Rainfall in Tamil Nadu – IMD Issues Orange Alert

As of 11:30 p.m. IST on Jan. 8, the system was centered about 200 km east-southeast of Pottuvil, around 630 km southeast of Karaikal and 800 km south-southeast of Chennai.

09 Jan 2026, 10:24 AM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The system is likely to continue moving northwestward.&nbsp; (Photo:&nbsp;mausam.imd.gov.in)</p></div>
The system is likely to continue moving northwestward.  (Photo: mausam.imd.gov.in)
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday warned of enhanced rainfall activity in Tamil Nadu and adjoining regions due to an active Deep Depression over Bay of Bengal. The agency said that a deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal moved northwestward at a speed of 10 kmph over the past six hours.

“It is very likely to continue to move northwestward and cross the Sri Lanka coast between Pottuvil and Trincomalee around evening/night of  Jan. 9,” the IMD warned on X.

As of 11:30 p.m. IST on Jan. 8, the system was centered near latitude 6.7°N and longitude 83.6°E. According to the IMD, the deep depression was located about 200 km east-southeast of Pottuvil, 240 km east-southeast of Batticaloa, and 280 km east-northeast of Hambantota in Sri Lanka. It was also around 630 km southeast of Karaikal and 800 km south-southeast of Chennai.

In view of the situation, the weather agency has warned of intense rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Karaikal and Puducherry till Jan. 11.

It has issued an orange alert for Friday at isolated places over Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur districts of Tamilnadu and Karaikal area, warning of up to very heavy rainfall. Additionally, the IMD issued a yellow alert for Ramanathapuram, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai and Pudukottai districts of Tamil Nadu.

Similar alerts have been issued for several districts for Jan 10. and 11.

“Fishermen are advised not to venture into the above sea areas during the above mentioned period. Those out at deep sea should avoid Southeast & Southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining East Equatorial Indian Ocean, along and off Tamilnadu-Puducherry-Karaikal coasts, Gulf of Mannar & Comorin area during the above mentioned period,” the IMD said.

Day-Wise IMD Alert For Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

Jan. 9: Heavy to very heavy rainfall in Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur; heavy rainfall in Ramanathapuram, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai and Pudukottai districts of Tamil Nadu

Jan. 10: Heavy to very heavy rainfall in Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur in Tamil Nadu as well as Puducherry and Karaikal area; heavy rain likely in Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai, Ariyalur, Villuppuram, Kallakurichi, Chengalpattu and Thanjavur districts of Tamil Nadu.

Jan. 11: Light to moderate rain likely at a few places over Tamil Nadu.

