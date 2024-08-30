Deep Depression Over Arabian Sea Strengthens Into Cyclone Asna

The deep depression over Kachchh coast and adjoining areas of Pakistan and Northeast Arabian Sea moved westward with a speed of 6 kmph during the past 6 hours, intensified into cyclonic storm 'Asna' (pronounced as As-Na) and lay centered at 1130 hours over the same region, 190 km west-northwest of Bhuj (Gujarat).

It will continue moving nearly west-northwestwards over the northeast Arabian Sea, away from the Indian coast, over the next two days, the weather department said.