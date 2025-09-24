'Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana' To Come Into Effect From Sept. 25 In Haryana

The 'Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana', under which all eligible women beneficiaries in Haryana will get a financial assistance of Rs 2,100 every month, will come into effect from Thursday. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will launch a mobile app from Panchkula on Thursday, through which eligible women will be able to register for the scheme.

Earlier, the Haryana Cabinet, which had met under the chairmanship of CM Saini here on Aug. 28, decided to implement the scheme from Sept. 25, and subsequently, the government issued a notification for its implementation. In March, a budgetary provision of Rs 5,000 crore had been made for the scheme by the BJP government in the state.

According to an official statement here on Wednesday, the scheme will be launched on Sept. 25, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay. The statement further said that under the scheme, nearly 22 lakh women across the state, aged between 23 and 60 years and belonging to families with an annual income of up to Rs one lakh, will receive a monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,100.

The eligible women aged above 60 automatically qualify for the Old Age Samman Allowance Pension Scheme.

To mark the scheme's launch, special programmes will be organised simultaneously in all 22 districts, with the participation of state Cabinet ministers, Members of Parliament, MLAs, and senior administrative officers.

The chief minister has further announced that the scope of the scheme will be expanded in future phases to benefit an even larger number of eligible women, the statement said. Ahead of the Oct. 2024 Haryana polls, the BJP had promised Rs 2,100 to women as monthly assistance if the party returned to power.